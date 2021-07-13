0 0

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Bored

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City continues with last week’s fight between Ramona and Eboni over politics. Eboni wants to talk about political issues, while Ramona wants to talk about lighter topics.

DEBATES, DINNER AND DEATH

Sonja pulls Ramona aside to talk about it, telling her she should listen. However, Ramona just wants to talk about Sonja’s adventure with the matchmaker. LuAnn comes over to check in, but Sonja doubles down on how they should be more open minded.

Bershan tells Eboni to know her audience, while Leah takes Eboni’s side. LuAnn rejoins them and says she was listening, which Eboni appreciates.

Everyone goes to eat dinner. As they are being served, Eboni says her grandma died that morning. They all hug her and she especially appreciates how Ramona took on the big sister role.

Eboni and Leah decide to get tattoos to memorialize their grandmothers. Sonja on the other hand, is against tattoos, which causes her to get into a debate with Bershan.

Ramona sits with Eboni to make sure she really wants the tattoo and to offer support. Leah says she should leave if she is not going to be 100% supportive.

TOURS, POOP AND DRINKING MEMORIES

The next day, the ladies get ready for the day and make plans to meet up. Ramona calls Leah to talk about what they are doing, which annoys her to no end.

Later on, the ladies end up at a tourist place where they get to dress up from the olden days in Salem. However, it looks like Sonja and Leah are the only ones who dress up.

As they walk around, everyone talks amongst themselves about various topics, including Sonja getting loopy because she drank while taking water pills. All righty then!

That night, they separate and get ready for dinner. Sonja goes to get Ramona and steps in what she thinks is poop. She makes fun of Ramona for her poop issues and ends up peeing her pants. Ramona says she dropped makeup, but Sonja still thinks it is poop and realizes she stepped in it.

At dinner, they all talk about drinks that make them sick, which leads to Bershan comparing them to grandmas. Leah, Sonja and LuAnn are offended, even though it is clear that Bershan seems to be joking. She even says she is trying to change the mood.

DANCE FOR YOUR DINNER

This leads to a fight because of course it does. The poor waitress is there trying to take their orders, but everyone keeps arguing. Ramona tries to calm things down by dancing on a table, which works….but only for a little while. The argument starts up again and only gets worse when Bershan says people are dissing Leah. She wants to know who said what, but Bershan won’t name names. Leah storms off because she thinks she is lying.

As an aside, I hope this poor waitress gets a huge tip.

The others leave the table as well. Sonja initially wants to stay, but then gets into another argument with Berhsan.

TEARS OF A CLOWN

Ramona, Bershan and Sonja all end up outside, where the arguing continues. Ramona wants Bershan to tell Leah she never said anything negative, while Sonja tries to get Ramona to finish her wine….and take what is left and drink through her mask.

Back at the hotel, they all end up talking everything out. Leah and Ramona hug it out, while Sonja and Bershan end up fighting….and getting into a…..dance off? All over the fact that Bershan called Sonja a clown.

More next week, stay tuned!

