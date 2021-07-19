0 0

Tampa Baes Greenlit at Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios announced today the greenlight of Tampa Baes, an 8-episode docuseries from 3 Ball Productions that follows a young group of lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, an ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline. Tampa Baes will premiere this fall exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and New Zealand with a worldwide release to follow.

“Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space. The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes!” says showrunner Melissa Bidwell.

“This series is fun and celebratory. In a world where there’s a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women’s lives and give the world a real entry point to undoubtedly know and love them,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios.

Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels. With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other. The Tampa Baes include Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins, and Mack McKenzie.

Tampa Baes is produced by 3 Ball Productions, a 3BMG company, with Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Jeff Altrock, Paul O’Malley and Melissa Bidwell serving as executive producers with Amazon Studios.

