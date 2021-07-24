Olympics News For 7/24/2021
STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2021 – The first four medals in men’s and women’s swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded in men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and men’s and women’s 400m individual medley tonight in primetime, with live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. A number of U.S. medal contenders will be in action in the pool, including Rio Olympics silver medalist Chase Kalisz in the men’s 400m individual medley. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel is expected to compete in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads Team USA in women’s gymnastics qualifying on Peacock live Sunday morning at 2:10 a.m. ET (11:10 p.m. PT on Saturday). Biles has a chance in Tokyo to tie or break the all-time record for medals won by a U.S. woman (seven).
Also live in primetime on NBC tonight, beach volleyball competition gets underway with the U.S. team of April Ross and Alix Klineman playing Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin of China.
In a sport making its Olympic debut, the men’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at Midnight ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. American Nyjah Huston is expected to be a gold medal contender in the event.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
SUNDAY, JULY 25
In the pool, five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (eight) in Tokyo, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will begin competition live in primetime on NBC, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle, and Dressel is expected to compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics when they face Rudy Gobert and France live at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock (encores will be presented later in the day at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN). Team USA aims for their fourth consecutive gold medal.
MONDAY, JULY 26
In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA.
U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.
Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.
NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS
Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:
The Podium: Dusan Bulut, the top-ranked 3×3 basketball player in the world from Serbia, and Brazilian national skateboarding team member Felipe Gustavo talk about urban sports, their humble upbringings, and fulfilling their life-long journeys of competing in their first Olympic Games.
In The Village: U.S. softball shortstop Ali Aguilar discusses the experience of participating in the Tokyo Olympics before the Opening Ceremony and chats about the camaraderie of spending time with her teammates traveling between competition.
On Her Turf: NBC Olympics gymnastics analyst Nastia Liukin, a five-time medalist who won the all-around in Beijing in 2008, previews the gymnastics competition and what to look for with Simone Biles leading Team USA in Tokyo. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.
To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.
For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.
All Tokyo Olympics coverage will be streamed live on https://www.nbcolympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
For more information about NBC Sports Group, our releases and latest news, please visit nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com. A complete archive of Tokyo Olympics press releases can be found here.
Listings subject to change (all times ET unless noted).
SATURDAY, JULY 24 (DAY 1)
NBC
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Mongolia
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China) (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Midnight – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
11:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Spain
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. China
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Team Dressage
Men’s Badminton – Chew/Chew (U.S.) vs. China
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
SUNDAY, JULY 25 (DAY 2)
NBC
8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Qatar vs. Switzerland
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Nigeria
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia) (LIVE)
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Individual Foil Quarterfinals
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Men’s 3×3 Basketball – Serbia vs. Japan
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3×3 Basketball
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Cote d’Ivoire (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. South Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Equestrian – Team Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
2:10 a.m. – 3:45 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Tokyo LIVE
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Triathlon – Women’s Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA
2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – Midnight
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
Midnight – 2 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy)
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Spain (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)