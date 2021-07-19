0 0

Read Time: 57 Second

Netflix Releasing Chapter Three Of TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY

Netflix and Hasbro, Inc., in partnership with Rooster Teeth, will premiere Chapter Three – KINGDOM – of the TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY.

This highly anticipated final chapter premieres globally on Netflix on July 29, 2021.

Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut. Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?

Format: 6 X ~20 min episodes per season/chapter

· Chapter One: Siege

· Chapter Two: Earthrise

· Chapter Three: Kingdom (NOW LAUNCHING)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts