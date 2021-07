0 0

NBC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates Revealed

NBC has unveiled its upcoming premiere dates, highlighted in the fall by the series premieres of “Ordinary Joe” (Sept. 20) and “La Brea” (Sept. 28), as well as a special two-hour premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” (Sept. 23).

“The Blacklist” moves to Thursdays at 8 p.m., taking the place of the previously announced “Law & Order: For the Defense.”

Prior to the fall, NBC continues the spirit of the Summer Games with all new competition shows including “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” (July 21) and the premiere of “Family Game Fight!” hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (special premiere Aug. 8, time slot premiere Aug. 11). “The Wall” is also set to debut in a new time slot (Aug 9).

UPCOMING PREMIERE DATES:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

“OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SPECIAL EVENT*

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

“FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” (10:30 – 11:00 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

MONDAY, AUGUST 9

“THE WALL” ( 10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE*

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

“FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” ( 9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE*

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

“THE VOICE” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“ORDINARY JOE” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

“NEW AMSTERDAM” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

“CHICAGO MED” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“CHICAGO FIRE” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“CHICAGO PD” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

“LAW & ORDER: SVU” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE*

“LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

“DATELINE” (9-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

“LA BREA” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

“THE BLACKLIST” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

