July 12, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Mark Cuban's Mind Valley Summit Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: TV personality Mark Cuban attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban’s Mind Valley Summit Highlights

Sammi Turano July 12, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 32 Second

Mark Cuban’s Mind Valley Summit Highlights

Mark Cuban is a fan favorite on ABC’s Shark Tank and is known for owning the Dallas Mavericks.  He recently spoke at the Mind Valley Summit about his future in politics, his kids and the surprising person he admires. Check out some of the highlights below.

  • The billionaire tycoon seems to have done it all in terms of business and fun (who could forget how cute he was on Dancing With The Stars?), so it seems natural that he would want to take things to the next level….PRESIDENT!

However, despite his massive intelligence and initial interest in running for office, this will not be happening. Not only does he think he can make a better impact in other ways, but his family decided against it. In fact, they even took a vote on the issue—4-1 decided that the run would be a bad idea.

  • During last month’s Mind Valley Summit, Mark proved that although he is not going to run the country, he will still be inspiring the country through his hard work and dedication to his professional and personal life.

One of the things he discussed was how he makes his kids work hard for what they have, saying that “My biggest fear, after their health, is them being entitled.”  It is important to him that they have a good work ethic and he seems to be teaching by example.

  • While Mark is someone many people, including myself, admire, he admits there are some people that he thinks very highly of in the business.

One of his favorites include Elon Musk. He admits that he wishes that he could have come up with some of his ideas and that he admires his hard work ethic.

Keep coming back for more news on Mark and Mind Valley Summit highlights!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Bella Thorne Works With Blazy Susan
0 0
2 min read

Bella Thorne Works With Blazy Susan

July 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Procter & Gamble and Tribeca Collaborate
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Procter & Gamble and Tribeca Collaborate

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Fox Celebrates Juneteenth
0 0
1 min read

Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

June 18, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Mark Cuban's Mind Valley Summit Highlights
0 0
2 min read

Mark Cuban’s Mind Valley Summit Highlights

July 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein- VIP Treatment to the Stars

July 12, 2021 Jules Lavallee
Married to Medicine Reunion Part 2 Recap for July 11, 2021
0 0
4 min read

Married to Medicine Reunion Part 2 Recap for July 11, 2021

July 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for July 11, 2021: Who's On The Block?
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for July 11, 2021: Who’s On The Block?

July 11, 2021 Sammi Turano