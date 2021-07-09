Leverage: Redemption Hits All the right Notes

0 0

Leverage: Redemption is finally here and the bad guys turned good guys of Leverage, affectionately referred to by fans as the Robin Hoodlums, are back. Even a little early than expected. The official twitter account blamed Hardison for the early release.

SECURITY ALERT: someone has hacked @imdbtv and unleashed all episodes of #LeverageRedemption a day early. Unrelated, anyone know where Hardison is? 🤔 — Leverage: Redemption (@LeverageRedempt) July 8, 2021

Episode one of Leverage: Redemption picks up eight years after the original ended. Since then Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Parker (Beth Riesgraf), and Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) expanded to run twelve international teams. Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman) has been out of the game, retiring with Nate Ford, the former mastermind of Leverage.

Very quickly, the team, on Parker’s suggestion, go to a museum to steal something. They find more than they bargained for when they come across Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer, doing something quite out of character. Harry becomes the catalyst for most missions, bringing his list of former clients, and their shady yet legal dealings, with the hope of redeeming himself for helping them find and exploit loopholes for so long.

Episode two introduces the other new addition to the team Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister. Like her older brother, she’s in trouble for her tech expertise and hides out with the Leverage crew while offering her skills when Hardison steps out to take care of other matters.

While the returning members work like a well-oiled machine, Harry and Breanna , bring an inexperience to the team. Like the beginning of the original series, everyone is still finding their place in the new dynamic and things don’t always go according to plan. Plan M anyone?

Can you jump right in and enjoy this without having seen the original series? Yes.

For those who love the original series, favorite lines such as “It’s a very distinctive…”, “Let’s go steal…”, “Age of the geek baby,” and “Dammit Hardison!” return. As well as Parker’s love of vents, the sibling bond between Parker, Hardison, and Eliot, Eliot kicking butt, and Sophie’s acting skills.

Overall, the continuation keeps what was loved about the original series and brings it into the present. Of the first eight episodes so far, my favorites so far are The Card Job (Ep 6) and The Paranormal Hacktivity Job (Ep 5).

Leverage: Redemption is streaming on IMDbTV. The remaining eight episodes of Season 1 will be released in the fall.

