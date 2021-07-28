0 0

July 28th Olympics News

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who won gold in the women’s 1500m freestyle last night, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, compete for their second gold medals in Tokyo as they lead Team USA in swimming tonight in five medal events, beginning live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Team USA has won 16 medals (four gold) in the pool through the opening four days of finals competition.

Ledecky will headline Team USA in the women’s 4x200m freestyle alongside four-time gold medalist Allison Schmitt. They will face Ariarne Titmus and Australia in the event. Dressel aims to win his first individual Olympic medal of his career in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Team USA also looks to contend for a medal in the women’s 200m butterfly tonight, led by Regan Smith, who won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m backstroke earlier this week, and Rio Olympic bronze medalist Hali Flickinger. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800m freestyle and 200m breaststroke.

The gymnastics women’s all-around competition, expected to feature Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Suni Lee and Jade Carey of Team USA, will be presented live Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, and in primetime Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak represent Team USA in the men’s gymnastics all-around in primetime tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Also in primetime tonight on NBC, Rio silver medalist Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco aim for the podium in the men’s synchronized springboard final.

This afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team face Iran.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Americans will be in action in both men’s and women’s beach volleyball live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network when Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (vs. Argentina) and Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (vs. Kenya) continue pool play and aim to advance to the knockout rounds.

Four Americans — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed — headline the 60-man field in the men’s golf tournament, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live today at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

Americans will again be well represented in the pool on Thursday in Tokyo with contenders in four medal events live in primetime on NBC: the women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m individual medley and women’s 100m freestyle. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke earlier this week, will be a gold medal contender alongside Annie Lazor in the women’s 200m breaststroke. Three-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist in the men’s 100m backstroke in Tokyo, Ryan Murphy, aims for his second consecutive gold medal in the men’s 200m backstroke. The men’s 200m individual medley American contingent will include Chase Kalisz, who has won gold in the men’s 400m individual medley in Tokyo, and Michael Andrew.

The gymnastics women’s all-around competition, expected to feature Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Suni Lee and Jade Carey of Team USA, will be presented live Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, and in primetime Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Japan in group play live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Thursday) on USA Network. Team USA began their Tokyo campaign with an 81-72 victory over Nigeria.

The opening track & field qualifying rounds of the Tokyo Olympics will be presented live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. American medal contenders Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Ajee’ Wilson (women’s 800m) are expected to compete in the qualifiers.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

On Friday evening, world record holder Caeleb Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 100m butterfly. The women’s 800m freestyle will mark the final time that Katie Ledecky will face Ariarne Titmus of Australia in individual competition in Tokyo, with both vying for gold. Dressel is also expected to be a key part of the American contingent to contend for a medal in the mixed 4x100m medley, an event making its Olympic debut in Tokyo. First-time Olympians Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White will represent Team USA in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Track & field qualifying rounds of the Tokyo Olympics continue live Friday in primetime on USA Network, including Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in the women’s 400m hurdles as well as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, who is expected to be part of the U.S. mixed 4x400m relay team. Select events will air in primetime Friday on NBC. Peacock will also present select track & field events live beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, the U.S. face Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer quarterfinal live Friday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:

The Podium: Tokyo Olympics women’s 57kg taekwondo gold medalist Anastasija Zolotic and Rio Olympics men’s BMX gold medalist Connor Fields discuss the beeps you hear in Olympic competition and why they are important with host Lauren Shehadi.

In The Village: U.S. surfer Carissa Moore, who won the first-ever gold medal in women’s shortboard surfing earlier this week in Tokyo, joins host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

On Her Turf: Ten-year-old journalist Camilla “Pepper” Persley discusses her path to becoming an WNBA reporter. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

