ICYMI: Backstage Creations At The 2021 ESPYS

Backstage Creations At The 2021 ESPYS
Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, announces the contents of the gift bags produced for The 2021 ESPYS. The gift bags are filled with a luxurious assortment of amazing gifts including high-end jewelry and home items, unique travel and fashion products, artwork, and more. The bags used to contain the gifts are provided by ESPN’s The Undefeated. The Undefeated ( https://theundefeated.com ) is the premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture. The ESPYS will air Saturday July 10 at 8PM on ABC hosted by Anthony Mackie. One autographed shirt and bag will be auctioned off to raise funds for The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Gift bag items include:
Alton E. Pete Enterprises LLC- In this incredible book, Alton E. Pete, US Army Retire, raises awareness to a number of
imperative topics people are facing today and to encourage individuals to get back on track, to believe in the values of and in
the importance of life itself. https://www.amazon.com/Life-so-Precious-Alton-Pete-ebook/dp/B07964T27S
Attitude is Free- Motivational athleisure brand, Attitude is Free. www.AttitudeisFree.com
Calm- Annual, premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and
relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. www.calm.com
Chuckit!- Make Fetch Happen® with the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher, designed for maximum convenience to take the
game of fetch anywhere with your pet. www.petmate.com
FlexIt- Get your sweat on with 4 free FlexIt Virtual Personal Training sessions, plus a FlexIt hat to rock while you’re doing it.
https://www.flexit.fit
Flora CBD- Flora’s CBD cream is for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints.
Flora Full-Spectrum CBD Cream-500mg
G12 Generation- G12 Generation’s Handcrafted Organic Lip Balm provides the ultimate hydration when peak performance is
the goal – because what you put in and on your body can be the difference that elevates you to the top of your game; Ditch the
Toxins. www.g12generation.com/why-g12
Genusee- Genusee eyewear is Made in Flint, Michigan from recycled plastic water bottles as a result of the Flint Water Crisis,
creates jobs locally in the community for the structurally unemployable, and gives 1% back to the Flint Kids Fund.
www.Genusee.com
Grindstone Universal- Big face men's crewneck sweatshirt– crewneck heavy fleece sweatshirt with a chenille logo, zippered
pockets, + thumb holes at the cuff. www.Grindstoneuniversal.com
Kailo Pain Patch- Kailo is a nanotechnology-formulated topical analgesic pain-relieving patch that offers novel treatment for
pain severity and interference and has helped more than one million people around the world with pain management with one
Kailo Pain Patch sold every 2 minutes. www.gokailo.com
LISTEN Street Art- Original Street Art limited edition HOPE Teddy series of 60 hand-painted pieces signed by LISTEN.
www.ListenStreetArt.com
Molson Coors Beverage Company- Blue Moon LightSky T-Shirt. www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com
Pure Relief- Pure Relief’s Rapid Cooling CBD Roll-On made with a natural blend of soothing herbal ingredients, including full-
spectrum hemp, targets affected areas by penetrating the skin deeply and delivering the potent benefits of CBD to support
muscles and joints in a completely natural way. https://bit.ly/3qGogJF
RareLumiere™- RareLumiere, luxury candles that take you to the world’s most beautiful destinations. www.RareLumiere.com
Soori Bali- Soori Bali offers elegant, contemporary villas set between the infinite ocean and the soothing green of the rice
fields. www.sooribali.com
Stanley Brand- The Stanley 20oz IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler helps you hydrate – whether it’s during training, on game day,
or on the go – and the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your favorite beverage cold all day long (7 hours cold, 35 hours
iced)! www.stanley1913.com
Tateossian- Double wrap bracelet with black leather and carbon fibre. https://tateossian.com
the Levy group- Spyder swim trunks with various pocket treatments and Nautica swim suits. www.thelevygroupinc.com
The Original Stretchlace- The Original Stretchlace are stretchy shoelaces that turn every shoe into a slip-on!
www.theoriginalstretchlace.com
Thera Cane- Therapeutic Massager that applies pressure to treat sore muscles. www.theracane.com
Tiber River- Our fan-favorite spray contains peppermint and lime essential oils that help neutralize odors for all that stinky
sports and gym equipment! www.TiberRiver.com
Tru Niagen®- Tru Niagen® is a revolutionary micronutrient backed by Nobel Prize winners and researched by the world’s
leading scientific institutions to help you age better by activating youthful metabolism deep in your cells. https://truniagen.com/
Vince Camuto Fragrances- Vince Camuto Terra Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for Men. www.VinceCamuto.com
About THE 2021 ESPYS:
The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie. Mackie will be joined
by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements,
reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC
Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. The ESPYS honor ESPN’s
commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYS in
1993. Follow The 2021 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS. https://www.espn.com/espys/
About The Undefeated:
The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture. The digital hub,
TheUndefeated.com , which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original
reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper
understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.
In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country –
convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.
About the V Foundation for Cancer Research:
The V Foundation and ESPN established the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research fund in Stuart Scott’s memory six years ago,
helping to carry on his passionate support for cancer research. Since then, the fund has rewarded more than $12 million dollars to
support minority scientists and to better understand the cancer disparities experienced by patients from minority ethnic or racial
populations. To learn more, go to www.v.org/stuartscott
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State
University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research
grants nationwide. 100% of cash donations benefit cancer research. The Foundation awards game-changing grants through a
competitive process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee.
About Backstage Creations:
BACKSTAGE CREATIONS was created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give
major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services
to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting Retreat concept and has produced Celebrity Retreats at various
industry honors including the Emmy® Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Awards, Tony Awards,
BET Awards and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS features an emphasis on charitable donations at each of our
Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at our events.
Backstage Creations Retreats and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and our
clients appear in OK Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, People.com, US Weekly, In Touch, Town & Country and many other print
and online publications. www.backstagecreations.com