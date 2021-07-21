July 21, 2021

Homeroom: Special First Look

Sammi Turano July 21, 2021
Homeroom will be released in theatres and on Hulu August 12, and to celebrate, we have a special first look! Check it out below.

A Sundance Official Selection, “Homeroom” follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.
Directed by Peter Nicks, produced by Nicks and Sean Havey and executive produced by Ryan Coogler. A Concordia Studio, Open’hood production, in association with XTR and Proximity Media. Additional executive producers include Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Jen Rainin, Tony Hsieh, Bryn Mooser, and Kathryn Everett.
About Peter Nicks
An award-winning cinematographer/director known for immersive camera work and cinema vérité style. He helmed the documentaries The Waiting Room and The Force, winning the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award. Homeroom completes a trilogy of documentaries exploring health care, criminal justice, and education in Oakland, California. Nicks received his BA in English from Howard University and his master’s in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
