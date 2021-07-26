0 0

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

FOX has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series.

Hit series 9-1-1 returns for its fifth season on Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of uplifting drama THE BIG LEAP (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), starring Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Piper Perabo, Ser’Darius Blain and Teri Polo.

All-new drama OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, from executive producers Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, debuts Tuesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), after the Season Five premiere of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

In a special two-night premiere event on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 , television’s #1 series, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its sixth season (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the debut of first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series ALTER EGO (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 26 , with THE SIMPSONS’ unprecedented 33rd season (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), followed by Season Two of THE GREAT NORTH (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Season 12 of BOB’S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Season 19 of FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Additionally, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by Bud Light Platinum on FOX kicks off Oct. 7 (8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT), with the Los Angeles Rams facing the Seattle Seahawks

WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN continues on Fridays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) throughout the season.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2021 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (Part Two)

FRIDAY (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 19 Premiere)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT

FOX 2021 FALL SCHEDULE

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

THE BIG LEAP

THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (“The Passage,” “Friday Night Lights”), director/executive producer Jason Winer (“Modern Family,” “Perfect Harmony”) and executive producer Sue Naegle (“Soundtrack,” “The Plot Against America”), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.” The series stars Scott Foley (“Scandal”), Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents” franchise), Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs,” “Coyote Ugly”), newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Jon Rudnitsky (“Catch-22”), Raymond Cham Jr. (“Five Points”), Mallory Jansen (“Galavant”), Kevin Daniels (“Twelfth Night,” “Modern Family”) and Anna Grace Barlow (“The Goldbergs”).

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. From writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”), Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Nadine Ellis (“Let’s Stay Together”), Lance Gross (“Hawaii 5-0”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and newcomer Alana Bright. Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate); Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment); Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions); Pam Williams and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith (9-1-1, “Big Sky,” “P-Valley”) will direct the series premiere of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE.

ALTER EGO

From FOX Alternative Entertainment and executive-produced by Matilda Zoltowski (“Dancing with the Stars,” “World of Dance”), ALTER EGO is a first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show. Lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance styles via motion capture technology. In ALTER EGO, talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen. Some of the biggest names in music are set to join the judges table, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

