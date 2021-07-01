July 1, 2021

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for June 30, 2021

Sammi Turano July 1, 2021
This week’s Crime Scene Kitchen on Fox opens with Aaron Sanchez as a guest in the kitchen. The remaining teams have to figure out the 4th of July dessert that was made in the kitchen.

Joel McHale hosts, while Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp judge.

The teams find several pieces of evidence in their kitchens, including pie pictures, apples, berries, cinnamon and oats. After their three minutes of investigating are up, the teams get to work!

They all know that the dessert is a pie, but are confused as to what kind and how it was baked.

Team Guesses:

Shania and Hope: Blueberry crumble pie

Donte and Cory: Traditional apple pie

Leslie and Emma: Blueberry lattice pie

Hope and Jason: Mixed berry lattice pie

 

As the teams bake, the judges and Joel walk around, talking to each team.

The judges taste each pie, giving their pros and cons on them before revealing the winner.

Leslie and Emma’s pie wins, so they are given the special clue.

Each team then has to do their second kitchen search before baking their next dessert.

The clues include patriotic decorations, baking soda, vinegar and buttermilk.

Team Desserts:

Shania and Hope: 6 layer sponge cake

Donte and Cory: 3 layer sponge cake

Leslie and Emma: red, white and blue velvet cake

Hope and Jason: 3 layer velvet cake

 

As always, the judges and Joel walk around, talking to each team and giving commentary.

Before long, time is up and it is time for the desserts to be judged. The judges give their pros and cons on each dessert before declaring the winner….and who made the correct dessert.

The dessert is a two tiered red, white and blue velvet cake. Nobody got it correct, so there is no winner.

Hope and Shania are the team who get eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.

