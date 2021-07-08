0 0

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for July 7, 2021

Tonight’s episode of Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen opens with the two sets of teams coming together for the first time to compete against each other. Joel McHale hosts, while Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone judge.

The teams look in the kitchen for clues, which include, cinnamon, vodka and a note from a grandma. Once they gather the clues and come to their conclusions, it is time to get down to business.

Desserts made:

Cathy and Thomas: Sweet dough wreath

Donte and Cory: Cinnamon rolls

Amanda and Erinn: Cinnamon rolls

Luis and Natalie: Chocolate orange babka

Lorie and Jason: Sweet orange cinnamon rolls

Leslie and Emma: Sweet dough wreath

As the teams cook, the judges and Joel walk around to talk to the teams, make observations and give commentary. Joel makes some snarky comments, because he is Joel.

Luis and Natalie run into issues with their oven, so they worry that this could end in disaster. They decide to try to bake it and hope for the best. Leslie and Emma are also behind due to the fact that they spent too much time trying to figure out what to make.

Before long, time is up and it is time for the judges to taste the desserts. After they give the pros and cons of each, they declare that the dessert is a sweet dough wreath and explain how the dessert clues fit in.

The winners are Thomas and Cathy! They get an extra clue for round two!

The teams look for clues in the kitchen again, where they find almond flour, toothpicks with shades of pink, flowers, circle templates, isomalt and various baking tools.

Desserts:

Thomas and Cathy: Triangle ombre cake (extra clue is a triangle)

Donte and Cory: Chocolate Daquoise

Natalie and Luis: Macron tower

Amanda and Erinn: Macron tower

Lorie and Jason: Macron tower

Leslie and Emma: Macron tower

The judges and Joel once again check out the teams’ progress as they make their usual commentary. The teams all seem to be struggling, but power through in order to try and make it to the semifinals.

Once time is up, the judges give the pros and cons of each dessert before declaring that the correct dessert is an ombre macron tower.

Lorie and Jason win, sending them straight to the semi-finals.

Thomas and Cathy and Donte and Cory are in the bottom two, with Donte and Cory going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

