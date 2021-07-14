July 14, 2021

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for July 14, 2021

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN: L-R: Joel McHale and guest judge Ken Jeong in the Fight Until the Batter End episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN airing Wednesday, July 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Sammi Turano July 14, 2021
Tonight’s episode of Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen opens with the final five teams preparing for the semi-final competition. As always, they will have to go through the kitchen, looking for clues as to what was baked there earlier. They will then recreate the dessert based on the clues.

Joel McHale hosts, while Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone judge. Dr. Ken Jeong is a guest judge and the clues left behind are based on his favorite dessert.

Each team inspects their kitchen and then get down to business.

Desserts by each team:

Cathy and Thomas: Opera cake in pieces

Amanda and Erinn: Opera cake

Lorie and Jason: Opera cake in pieces

Leslie and Emma: Opera cake

Luis and Natalie: Opera cake

 

Everyone seems to be making the same cake, which will become very interesting if this is the correct dessert. Nobody will get a clue for round two.

Emma and Leslie keep fighting, which causes tension between them as they try to still work together.

The judges and Joel walk around and review each team, making commentary on everything.

Before long, time is up and it is time for each dessert to be judged.

After the judges give the pros and cons….Dr. Ken reveals that his favorite dessert is an opera cake.

Luis and Natalie win!

Round two has them looking for more clues, which include cinnamon, sketches, decor and five cake pans.

 

Desserts from each team:

Lorie and Jason: Banana fault line cake

Natalie and Luis: Banana geode cake

Emma and Leslie: Banana geode cake

Cathy and Thomas: Banana fault line cake

Amanda and Erinn: Spiced floral cake

 

As always, the judges and Joel look around to see how everyone is doing, while making their usual comments.

The second round ends and the judges taste each dessert, giving their usual pros and cons.

The dessert is revealed to be a banana fault line cake, with Thomas and Cathy being declared the winners.

Amanda and Erinn are sent home!

Finale next week, stay tuned!

