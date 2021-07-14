July 14, 2021

Celebrity Spotlight: Ricky Campos

Sammi Turano July 14, 2021
Ricardo (Ricky) Brennand-Campos is a Brazilian commercial Director of Photography currently based in Los Angeles. He has incredible, gorgeous talent that can be seen in various places.

As a special treat, we have an exclusive interview with him. Check it out below.

