July 12, 2021

Celebrity Spotlight: Alejandro 'Jano' Mejia

Sammi Turano July 12, 2021
Director of photography Alejandro “Jano” Mejia had two films premiere at Tribeca last month, 499 and Song of Grace. Both of them were incredible movies, which got well deserved attention at the festival and will continue to do so as it gets more coverage.

As a special treat, we have an interview with him about his recent success. Check it out below.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
