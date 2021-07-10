Read Time:1 Minute, 24 Second
CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS Sneak Peek
Kino Lorber is proud to present CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS co-directed by Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz. The film celebrated its world premiere at DOC NYC and has gone on to notable festivals including Frameline San Francisco International Film Festival and Inside Out Toronto. The film will open in select theaters and virtual cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 16th including Film Forum in New York, and on Friday, July 23rd at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles.
SYNOPSIS – CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS brings to life the creative process that culminated in choreographer-dancer-director Bill T. Jones’s tour de force ballet D-Man in the Waters, one of the most important works of art to come out of the AIDS crisis. In 1989, D-Man in the Waters gave physical manifestation to the fear, anger, grief, and hope for salvation that the emerging Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company (both partners at the time) felt as they were embattled by the AIDS epidemic. As a group of young dancers in the present re-interpret the work, they deepen their understanding of its power – exploring what is at stake in their own personal lives in order to commit and perform it successfully. Through an extraordinary collage of interviews, archival material, and uniquely powerful cinematography, this lyrical documentary uses the story of this iconic dance to illustrate the power of art and the triumph of the human spirit.