Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/25/2021: New HOH, New Nominees

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 23 picks up after the HOH competition. Xavier is the HOH and it seems as if the plan is to get rid of Brent. However, he feels as if he is safe this week, as does Britini, who narrowly escaped elimination this past week.

Big D is worried he might be on the block since he was the only one who went against the house and voted to evict Britini.,

The Kings, Queens and Derek X are in a new alliance called the Royal Flush. Thanks to the Cookout alliance, Big D and Azah are safe.

Whitney, Brent and Britini are all in jeopardy since they are not in the alliance. Brent is also rubbing the women the wrong way by acting like he is the Johnny Bravo of the house.

Derek and Hannah have a will they or won’t they showmance thing going on, which can help or hurt them in the long run. They also admitted to throwing the HOH comp in order to avoid Brent and Whitney getting safety.

Wildcard comp! Tiffany, Britini and Derek are playing for their respective teams. The plan is to throw it so Tiffany can win and Britini and Brent can go on the block.

The competition consists of a card game and balance beam…..so it reminds me of a Vegas meets Olympics comp. However, the cards cannot equal 13. Britini realizes Tiffany and Derek are trying to throw the comp, but there isn’t much she can do at this point.

As predicted, Tiffany wins and has to decide if she wants safety for herself and a member of another team. However, she decides not to use it so Brent can be nominated.

After talking things over with various members of the household, Xavier nominates Britini and Brent.

More Wednesday, Stay tuned.

