Big Brother 23: Cast Member Replaced Due to COVID-19
Expect the unexpected! Season 23 of CBS’s Big Brother is set to premiere Wednesday and there is already a casting shakeup. Professional dancer Christie
Valdiserri announced via Instagram that she will no longer be competing due to testing positive to COVID-19.
Check out her announcement below:
Christie will be replaced by Claire Rehfuss. We wish her a speedy recovery and welcome Claire to the cast.
