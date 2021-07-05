July 5, 2021

Big Brother 23: Cast Member Replaced Due to COVID-19

Sammi Turano July 5, 2021
Expect the unexpected! Season 23 of CBS’s Big Brother is set to premiere Wednesday and there is already a casting shakeup. Professional dancer Christie

Valdiserri announced via Instagram that she will no longer be competing due to testing positive to COVID-19.

 

Check out her announcement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Christie will be replaced by Claire Rehfuss. We wish her a speedy recovery and welcome Claire to the cast.

