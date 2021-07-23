Better Than Milk® Plant-Based Organic Drinks- Celebrities Favorite

0 0

Better Than Milk®, a trusted, organic plant-based milk brand, believes that what you put into your body should be good for you and good for the planet, without having to compromise on tasting great. Better Than Milk is now available at a celebrity hot spot in LA, Erewhon, upscale organic market.

Better Than Milk is a delicious line of creamy vegan milk drinks that are made from the simplest, best tasting, sustainable & renewable ingredients and consciously packaged in earth-friendly materials. Debuting their delicious drinks in specialty and natural retailers across the U.S including Erewhon Market, Nugget Markets, Earth Fare, Pete’s Fresh Market, Berkeley Bowl Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Vitacost and Amazon, to name a few, Better Than Milk is on a mission to change the way we think about a healthy sustainable lifestyle for both ourselves and for the Earth.

Staying true to their clean label promise, every bottle of Better Than Milk is created with only simple, high-quality organic ingredients, including pure mountain spring water from the Lessini Mountains in Northern Italy, nearly 1,500 feet above sea level. The spring water flows directly from the source, as nature intended, into Better Than Milk’s production facility at the mountain base helping Better Than Milk reduce their carbon footprint and create the cleanest drinks possible. The water isn’t the only star of the product line, each carton of Better Than Milk is also made with mindfully sourced organic, plant-based ingredients that include Rice, Almond, Hazelnuts & Oats grown on sustainable, organic Farms in Italy, Finland & Denmark from farmers that are committed to the highest standards of organic farming!

With Summer and smoothie season on the horizon, Better Than Milk has some amazing smoothie recipes for you to whip up! For more of these recipes go to www.drinkbetterthanmilk.com

Earth Lovin Smoothie Bowl

Courtesy of @cacaoforcoconuts_

Ingredients

Green Smoothie Base:

· 1 frozen banana

· 1 cup frozen mango

· Spinach

· 2 Joolies Dates, pitted

· 1 serving Realm Tropical Greens Smoothie

· 3/4 – 1 cup of Better Than Milk Oat Drink

Toppings:

· Banana

· Blueberries

· Holy Crap Cereal blueberry apple superseed mix

Instructions

1. Prep ahead of time. Peel and slice a banana to freeze. Pro tip: freeze the slices in an ice tray so they don’t clump together. Once they are frozen, then you can put them in a bag!

2. You’ll need a blender. Depending on what blender you use, you may need to use a different frozen: liquid ratio. Always start with less Better Than Milk ® Oa t Drink to start, you can always add more.

3. Start with the frozen items. Add in the frozen banana and frozen mango.

4. Next, add in spinach, dates, and smoothie powder. Adding powder and seeds near the end prevents the seeds from getting stuck in the blade and potentially causing damage.

5. Add that liquid last. It may not look like a lot but start with less.

6. Put your top on the blender (and make sure it’s plugged in).

7. Blend blend blend. If you have a tool to stir, that is super helpful. At this point, you can add more Better Than Milk ® Oat Drink if needed.

8. Transfer to a bowl. Smooth out your smoothie with a spoon.

9. Top with banana, blueberry, and Holy Crap mix.

10. Dig right in!

“We care about our consumers, and we care about the Earth,” says Lonnie Williard, Vice President of Marketing at PANOS brands, parent company of the Better Than Milk. “We’re proud to offer a plant-based milk drink that is mindful of the planet as it is made with only sustainable and renewable ingredients from small organic farms that protect the bees and planet, and uses spring water, not water from drought ridden areas.”

“As more information emerges about the benefits of a plant-based diet, more folks who care about the environment, animal welfare, and their health are choosing to drink plant-based milks.” says Lonnie Williard. “So, whether they already follow a plant-based diet or are looking to supplement dairy for a more sustainable and flavorful alternative, we know that everyone will love Better Than Milk!

