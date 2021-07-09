Read Time:1 Minute, 40 Second
Bella Thorne Works With Blazy Susan
When Actress Bella Thorne commissioned a one-of-a-kind “dab bar” for her California home, it was just the first step in creating a dedicated cannabis consumption area. Now, she’s shining the light on “lighting up” with a new design element. Thorne recently invited back the creator of the dab bar, Colorado-based Blazy Susan, to create a custom chandelier to enhance and define the space. Blazy Susan is a cannabis lifestyle brand and industry disruptor known for its pink rolling papers, Lazy Susan-style smoking accessories organizers and other products designed to elevate the experience.
The new five-foot (in diameter) flower-bedecked chandelier complements the ivy-covered dab bar, which includes custom LED lights, built in E-nails, custom shelving with silicone liners, a live edge cottonwood bar top, and other bespoke details. This makes for a truly unique cannabis consumption area, not to mention a conversation-worthy home feature.
Blazy Susan serves consumers everywhere, offering products meant to enhance the smoking experience in a wide variety of price points. The Bella Thorne project and other celebrity commissions represent an expansion into high-end custom cannabis-related home installations.
“Working with Bella really unleashed our creativity and magnified what we do best,” said Blazy Susan CEO and founder Will Breakell. “The feminine esthetic she wanted is right in line with what we’ve endeavored to offer consumers all along. The majority of cannabis brands tend to skew ‘male’ in their imaging and messaging, and we wanted to break that mold. In fact it is how our muse ‘Susan’ came to be.”
Blazy Susan’s ‘pretty in pink’ look was in part inspired by Breakell’s mother – a breast cancer survivor. That’s why along with the distinguished pink colored line, the company also chooses to consistently donate a portion of proceeds to breast cancer research. They also create and participate in multiple fundraisers for the cause, as well as other local Colorado causes near and dear to their hearts.