Apple to Air 9/11 Special

Apple today announced “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Brought to audiences by Apple and the BBC, the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winner Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower,” “The Comey Rule”), “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.

The documentary special will feature never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (National Security Advisor), Colin Powell (Secretary of State), Andy Card (Chief of Staff), Dan Bartlett (Director of Communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (Head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (Deputy Chief of Staff), Ari Fleischer (Press Secretary), Karl Rove (Senior Advisor to the President), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (Special Advisor to the President), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (Solicitor General), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service). It will also feature nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive.

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” hails from an award-winning team including Grierson and Royal Television Society Award-winning director Adam Wishart, Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant. Head of Production is Serena Kennedy.

The documentary will debut alongside Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Me You Can’t See,” the multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” a new docuseries which shows how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history and more; and, “The Year Earth Changed,” a timely documentary special narrated by David Attenborough; and BAFTA Award-nominated docuseries “Tiny World” and “Earth at Night in Color.”

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 117 wins and 408 awards nominations in 18 months.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

