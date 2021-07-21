July 21, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ABC's Superstar Premieres August 11

ABC’s Superstar Premieres August 11

Sammi Turano July 21, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 56 Second

ABC’s Superstar Premieres August 11

From the producers of ABC News’ No. 1-rated “20/20” and “Truth and Lies” series comes the all-new television event of the summer: “Superstar.” The new one-hour series features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame. The stunning one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston – a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon – in a new light. “Superstar: Whitney Houston” airs Wednesday, Aug. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

 

“Superstar: Whitney Houston” features new interviews with those who knew Houston including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer and choreographer. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.

 

“It is exciting to watch the legacy ‘20/20’ brand expand, first with ‘Truth and Lies’ and now with the ‘Superstar’ series,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer, Network Primetime Content. “Our talented team uses the skills they’ve honed from producing two-hour ‘20/20’ programs to provide unmatched reporting and fresh insight into these icons.”

 

“Superstar” is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

 

ABC News’ “20/20” is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. Season 44 of “20/20” will premiere Friday, Oct. 8 from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, and will be available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. “20/20” ranked as the No. 1 Friday newsmagazine for the 2020-2021 broadcast season in all key demos. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Janice Johnston is executive producer.

 

Launched by ABC News in 2017, the No.1-rated “Truth and Lies” series reported on topics including the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding and Jonestown.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Last Duel Trailer Released
0 0
4 min read

The Last Duel Trailer Released

July 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tampa Baes Greenlit at Amazon Studios
0 0
2 min read

Tampa Baes Greenlit at Amazon Studios

July 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Netflix Releasing Chapter Three Of TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY
0 0
2 min read

Netflix Releasing Chapter Three Of TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY

July 19, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ABC's Superstar Premieres August 11
0 0
2 min read

ABC’s Superstar Premieres August 11

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Recap for July 20, 2021
0 0
3 min read

Lego Masters Recap for July 20, 2021

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Witching Hour
0 0
5 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Witching Hour

July 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021

July 20, 2021 Sammi Turano