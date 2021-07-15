0 0

ABC Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

Following back-to-back wins as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the previous two seasons, ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, including the highly anticipated new comedy “The Wonder Years” and the new drama “Queens.” Return dates have also been set for fan favorites “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Bachelorette” which, along with “The Bachelor,” were three of the top five highest-rated entertainment series on television last season.

Last fall’s No. 1 new series and ABC’s most-watched new drama in two years, “Big Sky,” returns on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), joining “Station 19” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) and TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), for an evening of appointment viewing.

On TUESDAY, OCT. 19, love and hip-hop collide as reality stronghold “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young debuts (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), followed by the premiere of the new drama series “Queens,” starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, which will feature original music performed by the stars (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

The new fall season launches MONDAY, SEPT. 20, with the landmark 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars” (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). “The Good Doctor” returns to the operating room one week later – MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Need a midweek laugh? ABC is the place to be for all things funny as the network’s Wednesday night comedy block resumes on SEPT. 22 with “The Goldbergs” (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT). Then, the highly anticipated reimagining of “The Wonder Years,” from Saladin K. Patterson (“Dave,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and original series star Fred Savage, debuts (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT); followed by “The Conners” (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) and “Home Economics” at its new time (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with the season premiere of “A Million Little Things” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Family fun is in ample supply on Sundays as “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” returns on its new night SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), followed by “Supermarket Sweep” at its new time (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with “The Rookie” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), and “AFV” joins the Sunday lineup OCT. 3 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT).

“Shark Tank” Fridays return with all-new episodes beginning OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), followed by a new season of ABC News’ “20/20” (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Additional premiere dates for the 2021-2022 season will be announced at a later date.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific) follows below. New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. “The Conners”

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:01 p.m. “Queens” (series premiere)

