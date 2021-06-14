June 14, 2021

Youtube Pride 2021: Late-Breaking News

Sammi Turano June 14, 2021
YouTube Originals is bringing Pride parties to homes across the US and UK with “YouTube Pride 2021,” a multi-hour, star-studded livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more.  Join celebrity emcees Elton John and David Furnish, Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell who will each host their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels and encourage viewers to help the LGBTQ+ community by raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, The Trevor Project and akt.

This virtual Pride special will also incorporate the larger LGBTQ+ community with viewer submissions. Producers at JA Films have created a microsite with a Call To Action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25.

“YouTube Pride 2021” is sponsored by Levi’s®  and State Farm in the US.

WHEN: “YouTube Pride 2021” premieres Friday, June 25 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on YouTube.

WHO:

HOSTED BY:

Daniel Howell

Demi Lovato

Elton John and David Furnish

Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan

Trixie Mattel

SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:

Alannized

Denali Foxx

Elle of the Mills

Gigi Gorgeous

Jackson Bird

Jade Fox

Jessie Paege

Kim Chi

KingOfReads

Monét X Change

Munroe Bergdorf

PatrickStarr

Peppermint

The Fitness Marshall

Tyler Oakley

