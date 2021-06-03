0 0

What to Watch: Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+ today shared a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode of the Apple Original limited series “Lisey’s Story,” based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, and adapted and written by the author himself. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Friday, June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

“Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Lisey’s Story” hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

“Lisey’s Story” Two-Episode Premiere:

Episode 1 / “Bool Hunt”

Lisey Landon begins to face repressed realities about her late husband, novelist Scott Landon, two years after his death.

Episode 2 / “Blood Bool”

Lisey calls Professor Dashmiel to warn him about Jim Dooley, who is already close at hand.

