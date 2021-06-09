0 0

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Cheaper by the Vanderdozen

The season finale of Vanderpump Dogs opens with the team preparing the dogs for more photo shoots. More dogs have been brought in, including an abandoned pregnant dog.

NINA AND GARY

The two of them arrive to each adopt a dog. They banter a bit over what will happen if they fall in love with the same dog, as well as Gary’s Tinder experiences.

Lisa shows them several dogs, including Manny, who falls in love with Gary. Nina seems enchanted by Scottie and Violet. Neither one of them seemed to want a puppy, but Gary seems to be falling in love with Violet.

The two of them decide to think about it before making a decision.

Nina decides to get Scotty, while Gary decides to wait on getting his own dog.

Cue the photo shoot celebration!

DANA:

She is looking for a dog companion for her cat. She says that she talked to Cert the cat and that he said he wanted a dog.

Lisa goes to get some dogs that she think will be compatible with Cert. Dana, for her part, uses her skills as an animal communicator to pick out her dog’s companion.

She even says that Lisa’s dog Puffy was connected to her cat in another life.

Lisa decides enough is enough and lets her go sans dog.

PAOLA THE PREGNANT PUP

After 51 hours of labor, Paola welcomes 13 puppies. Lisa wants to find them all, including Paola, their forever homes.

Summer, who is one of Lisa’s employees, says her friend Taylor fell in love with Paola from what he saw online and wants to give her a forever home. Lisa agrees to meet with him and introduce them.

The two of them bond right away and fall even more in love. Lisa and Summer (who is spying by the stairs) happily allow the two of them to enjoy their lives together.

UPDATE:

Scottie is a good Pilates buddy for Nina and wing-dog for Gary. Paola loves her new life with Taylor, but will not be having any more puppies.

