0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 35 Second

Urbanflix Shares Movies in Celebration of Juneteenth

Juneteenth, which is commemorated on June 19, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s also a time to spotlight and uplift Black voices, and streaming service, UrbanflixTV is spotlighting films on their platform that explore the Black experience in America, many of which also come from Black creators. Representation in the movie industry – both in front of and behind the camera is very important and UrbanflixTV is so happy to celebrate Black filmmakers.

The Products of The American Ghetto

A young boy is fighting to protect his mother from prostitution and ends up joining the drug game of Atlanta during one of the most historic moments in Atlanta history

Torn: Dark Bullets

A raw and unapologetic look into a police shooting, racism, and the connections they share. Without stating that we know the answers, but not being afraid to ask the direct questions.

The Perfect Mate

Hope (Brittany Lucio) is a control freak and a perfectionist and nothing would please her more than bringing the perfect Christian future husband home for the weekend to meet her father Reverend Adams (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), her mother Mrs. Adams (Jackee Harry), and sister Cherish (KD Aubert). On the day they’re scheduled to leave she’s dumped by her fiancé. That’s when she enlists the help of her platonic male friend, Jesse (Chico Benymon), who is the epitome of everything ungodly, to impersonate her ex, the upcoming pastor. While there, he learns to appreciate family and faith in this hilarious Christian Romance Comedy.

Dear Frank

After Frank’s wife is mysteriously poisoned, he discovers a diary indicating all of her previous lovers who also are potential murder suspects.

A Quiet Storm

A musically gifted teenage girl from New Orleans’ 9th Ward is torn between family loyalty and doing what she knows is right after discovering her older cousin has become a violent criminal.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts