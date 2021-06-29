0 0

TLC Cancels Counting On Amid Duggar Controversy

Count the Duggars out of your TV schedule. Counting On, which is a spinoff to the initial Duggar series 19 Kids and Counting has officially been cancelled, TVGrapevine has learned. The news broke just hours ago and has been picked up by several news outlets.

Earlier this year, the family’s eldest son Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, to which he entered a non guilty plea.

Josh’s trial was originally scheduled for July 6, but on Tuesday, a judge granted his request to extend the trial date to November 30, with a pretrial conference beginning on November 18.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

OTHER ISSUES WITH THE LAW

This is not Josh’s first brush with the law. He had also been arrested in 2015 on molestation charges, where several women, including some of his sisters, said they were sexually abused by the disgraced reality star.

He was also discovered to be a member of the Ashley Madison site while married to his wife Anna. The couple decided to stay together and are currently expecting their seventh child together.

TLC SPEAKS OUT

TLC, the network that aired the series, released a statement to the media regarding the cancellation.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the statement reads. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Story developing…..

