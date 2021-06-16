June 16, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu

Sammi Turano June 16, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:51 Second

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu

Hulu’s This Way Up is returning July 9th for a second season! Check out the special announcement below!

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise.

Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Price of Freedom Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Price of Freedom Sneak Peek

June 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters: Party of Love
0 0
1 min read

Lego Masters: Party of Love

June 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Prime Day Show Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

Prime Day Show Sneak Peek

June 14, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu
0 0
2 min read

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu

June 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Disney+ Changing Premiere Dates
0 0
1 min read

Disney+ Changing Premiere Dates

June 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Life and Music of George Michael Tour Announced
0 0
2 min read

The Life and Music of George Michael Tour Announced

June 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Jewbelong.com launches a multi-platform anti-semitism campaign starting in June and running through July
0 0
6 min read

Jewbelong.com launches a multi-platform anti-semitism campaign starting in June and running through July

June 16, 2021 Jules Lavallee