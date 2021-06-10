0 0

The Scars of Ali Boulala Debuts at Tribeca

The Scars of Ali Boulala is making its world premiere at Tribeca this week and to say it is a must see is an understatement. Check out more details below and then keep coming back for more information on the film!

Sixteen-year-old Ali Boulala is thrust into the heart of the global skateboarding scene when he is recruited onto a professional crew in the mid-1990s. He spends a decade touring the world with his teammates and living a life without limits. His creativity on the board and his reputation for partying gains Ali the status as the most fearless and eccentric skateboarder of his generation.

Everything changes in 2007 when Ali is involved in a tragic accident. He loses his ability to skate and must fight to build up his life again. Ali now lives a quiet life in the suburbs of Stockholm. He carries scars on his body and in his psyche – constant reminders of the accident that still haunts him. One day, an opportunity opens up for Ali to face his emotional demons head-on. He must decide if he is ready to confront his past, or if some wounds can’t be healed.

