June 2, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Housewife and the Hustler to Air on Hulu

The Housewife and the Hustler to Air on Hulu

Sammi Turano June 2, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 18 Second

ABC News Originals goes inside the real-life legal drama facing the husband of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne, legal titan Tom Girardi. Once considered a crusader of justice, Girardi now stands accused of embezzling from the victims he swore to protect. Featuring interviews with former “Housewives” cast members Danielle Staub and Dana Wilkey, actress/comedian Heather McDonald, victims and legal experts, “The Housewife and the Hustler” follows the trail of documents and money to find out who was involved, how much they knew and who will pay for the alleged crimes, just as the latest season of RHOBH gets underway. Plus, a never-before-aired deposition tape of Girardi shows when the man who said he once had tens of millions now admits it’s all gone. “The Housewife and the Hustler” begins streaming Monday, June 14, only on Hulu.

 

Voicemail messages, court records and exclusive network interviews with victims Kathy and Joe Ruigomez and alleged victims Josie Hernandez and Bias Ramadhan depict Girardi as a charming litigator who allegedly dipped into client trust accounts to finance his lifestyle and wife’s pop star career. Voices from the Los Angeles legal world, including Chris DardenBrian Kabateck and Neil Wertlieb, bring to life a charismatic mastermind—the “wizard behind the curtain,” as one subject said—whose lavish lifestyle was flaunted in private events and to more than a million viewers of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“The Housewife and the Hustler” is produced by ABC News. Steven Baker serves as the executive producer.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

YouTube Pride 2021 Adds New Additions
0 0
5 min read

YouTube Pride 2021 Adds New Additions

June 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Leverage: Redemption Full Trailer Reaches 9 Million Views in a Week

June 2, 2021 Katie Haskins
Perfume de Gardenias: Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

Perfume de Gardenias: Sneak Peek

June 1, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Housewife and the Hustler to Air on Hulu
0 0
2 min read

The Housewife and the Hustler to Air on Hulu

June 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2021 Nominees Announced.
0 0
4 min read

Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2021 Nominees Announced.

June 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
YouTube Pride 2021 Adds New Additions
0 0
5 min read

YouTube Pride 2021 Adds New Additions

June 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
Real Housewives of New York City Recap for How Nude
0 0
3 min read

Real Housewives of New York City Recap for How Nude

June 2, 2021 Sammi Turano