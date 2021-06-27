June 27, 2021

The Bold Type Series Finale Sneak Peek

THE BOLD TYPE - "I Expect You to Have Adventures" - The future looks bright for the women of The Bold Type. The series finale of "The Bold Type" airs Wednesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Jonathan Wenk) MEGHANN FAHY

Sammi Turano June 27, 2021
The series finale for Freeform’s The Bold Type will air this Wednesday and to celebrate, we have an exclusive sneak peek. Check it out below.

The series finale of “The Bold Type” – “I Expect You To Have Adventures” airs WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30TH on Freeform.
New episodes of “THE BOLD TYPE” air Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and next day on Hulu.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
