0 0

Read Time: 21 Second

The Bold Type Series Finale Sneak Peek

The series finale for Freeform’s The Bold Type will air this Wednesday and to celebrate, we have an exclusive sneak peek. Check it out below.

The series finale of “The Bold Type” – “I Expect You To Have Adventures” airs WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30TH on Freeform.

New episodes of “THE BOLD TYPE” air Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and next day on Hulu

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts