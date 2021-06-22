June 22, 2021

Sex/Life Sneak Peek

SEX/LIFE (L to R) SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and PHOENIX REICH as HUDSON in episode 101 of SEX/LIFE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Sex/Life Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 22, 2021
Sex/Life Sneak Peek

Sex/Life is set to premiere on Netflix June 25th and we have a sneak peek! Check it out below.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

