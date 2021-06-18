0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: D’Vash Organics

As a woman who is constantly on the go, it is sometimes hard to eat a proper meal. This leads to mindless snacking between calls, interviews, meetings and life in general. While it is not always a bad thing to snack, there are times where I unfortunately made some poor choices in terms of what I chose to eat. This not only made me feel sluggish and gross, but also made my waistline grow.

So what is a girl to do when she wants to grab a quick, healthy snack? Enter D’Vash Organics! This line of goodies is healthy, environmentally friendly and cheap! For a journalist on a budget, this is like a dream come true!

My favorite snack from the line is their date energy bar, which comes in various flavors, including chocolate peanut butter, chocolate coconut and cranberry walnut. It is just the right size to fill my belly and has healthy ingredients to boost my energy and make me feel good about what I am putting into my body. I love the fact that they have simple ingredients I can recognize and pronounce and that they are vegan, kosher and paleo friendly. There is truly something for everyone in this line!

D’vash Organics Products (dvashorganics.com)

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

