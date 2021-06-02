0 0

Real Housewives of New York City Recap for How Nude

This week’s Real Housewives of New York City opens where we left off with the Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed dinner.

The conversation is still about sex, which annoys Ramona. She goes to get more wine for her and Eboni and then tries to change the subject. They talk about their friendship, but Ramona and Leah have a mini-debate about the sex talk and being sex positive. (Leah even calls her a boomer in the confessional)

Ramona asks Leah to edit herself, but it ends up turning into another debate, LuAnn leaving and Ramona……stroking herself with a feather?

The next day, Ramona and Heather talk about the podcast and not wanting to be mentioned in the press, while Leah discovers her grandma is no longer able to communicate.

LuAnn greets her niece, daughter and Garth, who just arrived. Everyone else is getting ready for the day, which includes an art class.

Eboni runs late due to her hair, which annoys Ramona. They get into a bit of a scuffle, which Ramona blames on being hangry.

The ladies arrive at the lunch/art class and greet LuAnn’s guests. Ramona is still annoyed with Leah and Eboni, but tries to make peace in her own way.

LuAnn suggests that they paint before eating lunch. She surprises them with a nude model, who has Sonja remove his sarong and…..expose him.

Kurt the nude model poses in different positions, while the women make comments on his penis. Leah quips that Ramona is enjoying this and actually likes d**k, but not talking about it.

Leah ends up breaking down over her grandmother. Eboni and Ramona try to comfort her, but Ramona doesn’t seem to be helping much. Eboni, for her part, hugs her and comforts her with kind words.

During lunch, LuAnn asks about what happened the night before. This leads to another argument with Leah and Ramona, who once again says she finds the sex talk disrespectful and that Leah should know her audience. Leah calls her a hypocrite and storms off.

The argument continues and escalates to who is more educated. Leah returns to the table and once again insults Ramona and her daughter. She then calls everyone at the table hos before storming off again.

Everyone else continues to argue at the table, particularly LuAnn and Eboni, who gets kicked out of the house.

More next week, stay tuned!

