June 7, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Their Second Child!

Sammi Turano June 6, 2021
Family of four! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter, on June 4th, TVGrapevine has learned.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple’s Archewell website announced in a statement on Sunday, June 6. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

The couple, who are also parents to son Archie, also released their own statement to the media.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple announced that they were expecting their child earlier this year after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Congratulations to the family!

