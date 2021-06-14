0 0

Prime Day Show Sneak Peek

Amazon Music and Prime Video today revealed the official trailer and first look images for the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music that features some of the best in music and entertainment in celebration of Prime Day (June 21-22). Multi-award-winning and groundbreaking artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in their own special, premiering globally starting June 17 on Prime Video. The Prime Day Show will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership. The trailer offers a glimpse into each special which transports fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space.

PRIME DAY SHOW x BILLIE EILISH

Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever ( dropping July 30 ). This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era. The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer. Runtime: Approximately 27 minutes.

PRIME DAY SHOW x H.E.R.

Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind ( dropping June 18 ). The Prime Day Show X H.E.R. is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein and Amazon Studios and is directed by child. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers.

Runtime: Approximately. 25 minutes.

PRIME DAY SHOW x KID CUDI

As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space. The Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, MAD SOLAR and Amazon Studios and is directed by Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers.

Runtime: Approximately 25 minutes.

