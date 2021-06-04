0 0

NRA DOCUMENTARY, THE PRICE OF FREEDOM GETS JULY RELEASE DATE

Abramorama announced today that the upcoming feature documentary – The Price of Freedom – produced in partnership with Tribeca Studios and Flatbush Pictures – will open in theaters on July 7. Featuring compelling interviews with Representative Lucy McBath (D-GA) and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT); NRA Board Member and former NRA President David Keene, and activists on all sides of the issue – X González (March for Our Lives), Igor Volsky (Guns Down America) and Rob Pincus (Save the Second) – The Price of Freedom exposes the hidden past of the American gun debate and reveals how through political and cultural influence, the National Rifle Association (NRA) changed the course of history. The film will hold its World Premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Festival on June 16, and Abramorama will release it in theaters nationwide on July 7.

Emmy Award-winning director Judd Ehrlich of Flatbush Pictures said, “Peeling back layers and revealing the ways in which the NRA has seized the conversation around guns in America was both revelatory and disturbing. While the influence of the NRA is widely discussed, the roots and ramifications of its power are more consequential than we imagine. By unpacking how we got here, my hope is that this film will bring new perspectives to the conversation around preventing gun violence in this country.”

The United States is a nation mired in a gun culture that was built in part by the NRA and its belief that guns are a symbol of a distinctly American way of life built on individualism, self-reliance, and personal freedom. Originally born out of a desire to protect the rights of responsible American gun owners, but more recently driven by self-interest, money and power, the NRA has changed its story over the last several decades and led Americans to believe the debate boils down to extremes. Guns or no guns. Personal freedom or government control. To help proliferate its narrative and stand in the way of progress on common-sense gun reform, the NRA has deployed millions of dollars to fund politicians who are committed to upholding the agenda of the gun lobby, rather than the interests and safety of their own constituents.

The film explores how the NRA narrative intersects with the facts – that people in the U.S. are 25 times more likely to die by gun violence than in any other developed nation in the world; and that stronger, universal background check policies are widely supported on a bipartisan basis by 88 percent of voters and 85 percent of gun owners.

The Price of Freedom offers the perspective of those inside the NRA and their views on the need to protect the Second Amendment, while also illustrating the organization’s evolution from a group focused on ensuring gun safety and the rights of responsible gun owners to the current organization, which seems to do more to explain away gun violence than it does to try and save lives.

“Gun violence is an epidemic no matter which side of the debate you’re on,” said Tribeca Enterprises Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein, who heads Tribeca Studios, “This crucial film has the power to evoke deeply personal emotions and inspires people to engage around this urgent topic that affects all Americans.”

“The Price of Freedom offers rare and valuable insight into the never-ending debate on gun rights. Abramorama is proud to help shine this light with the hope that a more open and honest evaluation of the circumstances will lead to the kind of legislation the majority of Americans want,” Abramorama said in a statement.

The Price of Freedom was produced by Ehrlich, Aidan Tumas, and Elena Gaby of Flatbush Pictures, and Tribeca Studios. To learn more about the Tribeca screening, visit here.

ABOUT ABRAMORAMA

Abramorama is the preeminent global distribution, marketing, and rights management partner for feature films and episodic programming, with a special focus on music and social impact documentaries. An innovator in focused, niche film distribution, direct-to-consumer engagement, and live, event and digital cinema, Abramorama provides expertise and results to filmmakers and content owners worldwide. In its 20 years of operation, Abramorama has been the trusted film partner to many of the most respected global brands in entertainment: The Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Laurie Anderson, Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Green Day, National Geographic, Discovery, AARP, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Universal Music Group, Atlantic Records, Warner Music, Sony, Concord Music Group, and many, many others. Through a powerful global network of cinemas, digital media outlets, and affinity marketing partners, Abramorama strategically implements a unified distribution and audience activation plan for each title. Abramorama is expert at maximizing reach, engagement, marketing spends, and the ROI for content created for target audiences. For more information visit abramorama.com.

ABOUT TRIBECA STUDIOS

In continued support of Tribeca Enterprises’ mission, Tribeca Studios® develops and produces original programming for leading digital networks, custom film projects in association with brand partners and digital content for emerging platforms. Tribeca Studios delivers high quality storytelling across the evolving media landscape by utilizing our network of filmmakers and established track record in film and television production. www.tribecafilm.com @Tribeca

ABOUT FLATBUSH PICTURES

Flatbush Pictures is a Brooklyn-based film, television and content studio founded fifteen years ago by filmmakers Judd Ehrlich and Ryo Murakami. Projects include Emmy Award, Grand Clio and Cannes Lion winners, as well as Critics’ Choice and NAACP Image Awards nominees. The Price of Freedom will be Flatbush Pictures’ fifth feature film to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. www.flatbushpictures.com @flatbushpictures

