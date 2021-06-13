0 0

NO LONGER SUITABLE FOR USE Premieres at Tribeca 2021

NO LONGER SUITABLE FOR USE Premieres at Tribeca 2021 today and we have all the details about the movie. Check them out below!

Samir (Ramy‘s Laith Nakli), a Syrian-Egyptian immigrant, has built a tenuous life for himself and his young son in Brooklyn. After years of working as an informant for the FBI, an opportunity arises to tell a lie that might end the deportation proceedings threatening to separate him from his son and their new home. Samir must decide how far he will go to protect his hard-earned place in the country.

Executive Produced by Academy Award-winner Sam Rockwell and inspired by writer-director Julian Joslin’s firsthand experiences working for the defense on terrorism prosecutions in New York City, No Longer Suitable for Use is an incisive snapshot of a life ensnared in an expansive surveillance state, and of the compromises and sacrifices a father will make to protect his family.

Featured cast members: Laith Nakli, Waleed Zuaiter, Craig muMs Grant, Ivan Martin, Michael Godere, and Samir Zaim-Sassi

