0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 13 Second

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released

Hulu just released a teaser for its upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers and we have an exclusive first look. Check it out below!

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The eight-episode series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy. The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts