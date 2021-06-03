Read Time:1 Minute, 49 Second
NBC Out Releases Its #Pride30 List
NBC Out, part of NBCNews.com, has released its annual #Pride30 list, recognizing members of the LGBTQ community around the world who are making a difference.
This year’s list honors 30 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer firsts, including elected officials, actors, athletes, educators and more. The following LGBTQ individuals have been honored this year:
- Ian Alexander, first transgender actor in trans ‘Star Trek’ role
- Dawn Bennett, the first queer woman Lutheran pastor in Nashville
- Leyna Bloom, the first trans woman of color in SI’s swimsuit issue
- Pete Buttigieg, the first gay Senate-confirmed cabinet official
- Stephanie Byers, the first trans Indigenous elected official in the U.S.
- Gina Chua, first transgender executive editor at Reuters
- Benson Churgai, first trans graduate of Philadelphia Police Academy
- Mara Gomez, first trans woman to play pro soccer in Argentina
- Gottmik, the first trans man to compete on ‘Drag Race’
- Owen Hurcum, the first nonbinary mayor in the world
- Karine Jean-Pierre, first lesbian to serve as a VP candidate’s chief of staff
- Martin J. Jenkins, first gay man to serve on California Supreme Court
- Punkie Johnson, the first Black lesbian cast member on ‘SNL’
- Stella Keating, first transgender teen to testify before the US Senate
- Javicia Leslie, the first bisexual actress to play Batwoman
- Rachel Levine, the first transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate
- Aaron Marcus, the first LGBTQ history curator at History Colorado
- Sarah McBride, the first transgender state senator in the U.S.
- Charmaine McGuffey, the first lesbian elected sheriff in Ohio
- Quince Mountain, the first trans dog musher to compete in the Iditarod
- Claire Murashima, the first LGBTQ president of Calvin University
- Elliot Page, the first trans man on the cover of Time
- Torrey Peters, first trans woman nominated for the Women’s Prize for Fiction
- Nisha Rao, first transgender lawyer in Pakistan
- Syd Sanders, first transgender valedictorian in Maine
- Rachel Slawson, first bisexual Miss USA contestant
- Katie Sowers, the first lesbian to coach in a Super Bowl
- Ritchie Torres, the first gay Afro Latino in Congress
- Mauree Turner, the first nonbinary state legislator in the U.S.
- Nicholas Yatromanolakis, first gay minister in Greece