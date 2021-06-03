0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 49 Second

NBC Out Releases Its #Pride30 List

NBC Out, part of NBCNews.com, has released its annual #Pride30 list, recognizing members of the LGBTQ community around the world who are making a difference.

This year’s list honors 30 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer firsts, including elected officials, actors, athletes, educators and more. The following LGBTQ individuals have been honored this year:

Ian Alexander , first transgender actor in trans ‘Star Trek’ role

, first transgender actor in trans ‘Star Trek’ role Dawn Bennett , the first queer woman Lutheran pastor in Nashville

, the first queer woman Lutheran pastor in Nashville Leyna Bloom , the first trans woman of color in SI’s swimsuit issue

, the first trans woman of color in SI’s swimsuit issue Pete Buttigieg , the first gay Senate-confirmed cabinet official

, the first gay Senate-confirmed cabinet official Stephanie Byers , the first trans Indigenous elected official in the U.S.

, the first trans Indigenous elected official in the U.S. Gina Chua , first transgender executive editor at Reuters

, first transgender executive editor at Reuters Benson Churgai , first trans graduate of Philadelphia Police Academy

, first trans graduate of Philadelphia Police Academy Mara Gomez , first trans woman to play pro soccer in Argentina

, first trans woman to play pro soccer in Argentina Gottmik , the first trans man to compete on ‘Drag Race’

, the first trans man to compete on ‘Drag Race’ Owen Hurcum , the first nonbinary mayor in the world

, the first nonbinary mayor in the world Karine Jean-Pierre , first lesbian to serve as a VP candidate’s chief of staff

, first lesbian to serve as a VP candidate’s chief of staff Martin J. Jenkins , first gay man to serve on California Supreme Court

, first gay man to serve on California Supreme Court Punkie Johnson , the first Black lesbian cast member on ‘SNL’

, the first Black lesbian cast member on ‘SNL’ Stella Keating , first transgender teen to testify before the US Senate

, first transgender teen to testify before the US Senate Javicia Leslie , the first bisexual actress to play Batwoman

, the first bisexual actress to play Batwoman Rachel Levine , the first transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate

, the first transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate Aaron Marcus , the first LGBTQ history curator at History Colorado

, the first LGBTQ history curator at History Colorado Sarah McBride , the first transgender state senator in the U.S.

, the first transgender state senator in the U.S. Charmaine McGuffey , the first lesbian elected sheriff in Ohio

, the first lesbian elected sheriff in Ohio Quince Mountain , the first trans dog musher to compete in the Iditarod

, the first trans dog musher to compete in the Iditarod Claire Murashima , the first LGBTQ president of Calvin University

, the first LGBTQ president of Calvin University Elliot Page , the first trans man on the cover of Time

, the first trans man on the cover of Time Torrey Peters , first trans woman nominated for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

, first trans woman nominated for the Women’s Prize for Fiction Nisha Rao , first transgender lawyer in Pakistan

, first transgender lawyer in Pakistan Syd Sanders , first transgender valedictorian in Maine

, first transgender valedictorian in Maine Rachel Slawson , first bisexual Miss USA contestant

, first bisexual Miss USA contestant Katie Sowers , the first lesbian to coach in a Super Bowl

, the first lesbian to coach in a Super Bowl Ritchie Torres , the first gay Afro Latino in Congress

, the first gay Afro Latino in Congress Mauree Turner , the first nonbinary state legislator in the U.S.

, the first nonbinary state legislator in the U.S. Nicholas Yatromanolakis, first gay minister in Greece

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts