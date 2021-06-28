June 28, 2021

Motherland: Fort Salem Preview

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM - "Abomination" - The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit. This episode of "Motherland: Fort Salem" airs Tuesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Jeff Petry) DEMETRIA MCKINNEY, AMALIA HOLM

Sammi Turano June 28, 2021
Freeform will air an all new episode of Motherland: Freeform tomorrow night and we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below.

The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit.
Episode 2002 – “Abomination” airs TUESDAY, JUNE 29TH on Freeform.
New episodes of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM” air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and next day on Hulu.

