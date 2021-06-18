0 0

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

The highly anticipated second season of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM” premiers Tuesday, June 22, at 10:00 p.m. Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, The Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits.

While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated? “Motherland: Fort Salem” stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée. It is written and created by Eliot Laurence. With Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are executive producers. Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

