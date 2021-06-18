June 18, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM - "Of the Blood" - Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities. The Season 2 premiere of "Motherland: Fort Salem" airs Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Jeff Petry) TAYLOR HICKSON, ASHLEY NICOLE WILLIAMS, CATHERINE LOUGH HAGGQUIST

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

Sammi Turano June 18, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 1 Second

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

The highly anticipated second season of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM” premiers Tuesday, June 22, at 10:00 p.m. Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, The Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits.

While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated? “Motherland: Fort Salem” stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée. It is written and created by Eliot Laurence. With Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are executive producers. Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
How It Ends Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

How It Ends Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
TransAmerica Special to Air on NBC News Now and NBC Out
0 0
2 min read

TransAmerica Special to Air on NBC News Now and NBC Out

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News
0 0
2 min read

Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere News

June 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
Fox Celebrates Juneteenth
0 0
1 min read

Fox Celebrates Juneteenth

June 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
TVGrapevine's Tribeca Picks for 6/18/2021
0 0
4 min read

TVGrapevine’s Tribeca Picks for 6/18/2021

June 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca 2021: Today's Top Choices
0 0
4 min read

Tribeca 2021: Today’s Top Choices

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano