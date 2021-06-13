June 13, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek

Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 13, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:47 Second

Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek

MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS directed by Randall Emmett and stars Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) will open in select theaters and will be available on-demand July 23rd!

Check out a sneak preview below!

Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Tribeca 2021: Republique
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca 2021: Republique

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca 2021: Love Spreads Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Tribeca 2021: Love Spreads Sneak Peek

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Mission Joy To Debut at Tribeca 2021 Today
0 0
2 min read

Mission Joy To Debut at Tribeca 2021 Today

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Midnight in the Switchgrass Sneak Peek

June 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca 2021: Republique
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca 2021: Republique

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca 2021: Love Spreads Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Tribeca 2021: Love Spreads Sneak Peek

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Mission Joy To Debut at Tribeca 2021 Today
0 0
2 min read

Mission Joy To Debut at Tribeca 2021 Today

June 12, 2021 Sammi Turano