LFG to be Released June 24

“LFG” is a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s ongoing fight for equal pay. Watch the teaser here. The movie will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival and AFI DOCS in June.

HBO MAX and their new upcoming documentary coming out on June 24, spotlighting one of the most popular sports teams in the world.

Three months before the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the players filed a class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which sets the stage for LFG. The film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay. LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change.

Told by the players themselves, including Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others, this emotional and cinematic film uncovers what it takes to be at the center of the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX.

The documentary sparks hope and inspiration as these top athletes continue to fight and break barriers both on and off the field. It will leave you feeling motivated, screaming “LFG!” at your screen by the end.

The film is directed by Academy Award®-winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine and produced by the Fines and Abby Greensfelder, with Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman serving as executive producers. The film is an Everywoman Studios and Change Content production, in association with Propagate Content in collaboration with CNN Films and HBO Max.

