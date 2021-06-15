0 0

Lego Masters: Party of Love

Tonight Party of Five alum Jennifer Love Hewitt will make a guest appearance on Lego Masters, which airs at 8pm, only on Fox.

Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Guest star Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1) joins the fun in a crossover with the 9-1-1 universe! Find out which designs perform the best and pass the LEGO “brickter scale” rating system in the all-new “Make And Shake” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, June 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

