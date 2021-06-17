June 17, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS -- Season: 16 -- Pictured: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Key Art -- (Photo by:E! Entertainment)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano June 17, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:21 Second

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Reunion Part I airs tonight, June 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. The second part will air on Sunday, June 20th at 9:00pm ET/PT on E!. You can also watch your favorite episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

Kim Kardashian opens up about how she’ll handle sexy selfies going forward. Plus, hear how the family helps select post-worthy pics!

EMBED CODE:

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

How It Ends Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

How It Ends Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
TransAmerica Special to Air on NBC News Now and NBC Out
0 0
2 min read

TransAmerica Special to Air on NBC News Now and NBC Out

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
This Way Up is Returning to Hulu
0 0
2 min read

This Way Up is Returning to Hulu

June 16, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Tribeca Film Selection Fathom Headed to Apple TV
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca Film Selection Fathom Headed to Apple TV

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Who Will Start Another Fire
0 0
6 min read

ICYMI: Who Will Start Another Fire

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
How It Ends Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

How It Ends Sneak Peek

June 17, 2021 Sammi Turano