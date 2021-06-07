June 7, 2021

Jensen Ackles's Super Suit For The Boys Revealed!

Sammi Turano June 7, 2021
Amazon Prime Video released today the long awaited first-look of Jensen Ackles in the Soldier Boy supersuit for Season 3 of the hit series THE BOYS. The Super Suit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood.

When designing the Soldier Boy Super Suit, Shannon noted, “Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s  practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Knowing that Soldier Boy is a fan-favorite character from the original graphic novels, Showrunner Eric Kripke knew the importance of the Super Suit, saying, “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’  It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations.  LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction.  And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action.  It’s one of my very favorite suits.  Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

