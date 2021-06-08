0 0

ICYMI: Flack Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for season two of Flack is available now. Amazon Prime Video will premiere all six episodes of season two on June 11, 2021 on Prime Video in the US and Canada.

Created and written by Oliver Lansley, Flack is equal parts drama and comedy set in a world of high-stakes public relations and shows the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes. Anna Paquin plays Robyn – a flack – who’s a sharp and witty publicist and an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life. This season, Mills Paulson PR finds itself dealing with its usual fill of showbiz scandals, managing models, promoting politicians and wrangling off-the-rails television presenters. No scandal is left unturned.

Season two picks up from the events of the season one finale which saw Robyn’s work and home life collide catastrophically when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad of addictions. She has sacked PR intern Melody (Rebecca Benson, The White Princess) – for her own good – but closer relationships could be damaged beyond repair. Will Eve (Lydia Wilson, Requiem) ever forgive Robyn, and on a broader scale, will Mills Paulson PR ever be the same again? Their boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo, Chimerica) has bigger fish to fry in a shakeup that could change her business forever. Throughout all this, the team will continue to keep the outrageous indiscretions of their celebrity clients firmly behind closed doors.

Season two also welcomes guest stars Sam Neill (Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii 5.0), Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife), Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony), Kevin Bishop (In the Long Run) and Paul Ready (Motherland). Stephen Moyer directs Episode 5 & 6. Arinze Kene, Marc Warren and Amanda Abbington return as guest stars.

Flack is produced by Hat Trick Productions and CASM Films, with executive producers Oliver Lansley, Anna Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.

